Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is expected to take a new role in the administration after stepping down months ago from her position as a top aide to President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, the White House listed a slate of individuals the president intents to appoint to “key administration posts,” and announced that Conway was selected to sit on the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy.

Conway, who led Trump’s 2016 campaign, announced her departure from the White House in August to focus more on her family. At the same time, Conway’s husband, George Conway, withdrew from his active role in the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, citing the same reason.

Last week, Conway made headlines when she said during an interview with 19th News that “it looks like Joe Biden and [Sen.] Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will prevail” against Trump and Vice President Pence, who are currently contesting the results of the presidential election that mainstream media has widely called for Biden.

Not everyone is happy with Conway’s appointment to the position.

The Gazette reported:

Kathryn Smith — a former Air Force first lieutenant and a 1982 graduate of the academy, and a member of a group of women graduates and allies, with representation at every board meeting — said she was “really disappointed that the president has selected someone who doesn’t have the gravitas to deal with the really important issues with board should be dealing with.” “This isn’t a patronage kind of thing — this is a job where people are expected to do the work and to care,” she said. “We’ve already been disappointed when members of Congress [who are also board members] don’t show up and don’t even send a staffer. I can’t imagine that Kellyanne Conway will show up to any meeting at the academy, or even the ones held in the D.C. area.”

Conway lives in Washington, D.C., with her family.

Anything else?

Conway is not the only recent appointee to the Air Force Academy advisory board who has caught the attention of the media in recent days.

President Trump announced Thursday that Heidi Stirrup would also join the Board of Visitors. The same day, Politico reported that Stirrup, who had been serving as Trump’s “eyes and ears at the Justice Department” was “banned from the building after trying to pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters she could relay to the White House.”

