Georgians will have to decide on Jan. 5 whether or not Rev. Rafael Warnock is qualified to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

In any case, the far-left preacher might want to refresh his recall of Jesus.

That’s after he called Jesus a “poor Palestinian prophet” in a sermon at his Atlanta church.

“I love this pope. I’m not a Marxist but a know a few Marxists and they’re pretty good people,” he begins in a video excerpt of his sermon.

“So hard to discover, to hear an authentic vision and voice, of authentic spirituality that gives voice to the least of these and when it shows up people describe it as some strange ideology rather than the vision of that poor Palestinian prophet who said that the spirit of the Lord is on me.”

A fact check from political analyst Katie Pavlich took three words: Jesus was Jewish.

And a further fact check pointed out Jesus wasn’t merely ” a prophet,” he was the Messiah.

Responding to the “shock” that a minister would make such a comment, a Twitchy blogger said: “We’re not so sure he doesn’t know this, he just doesn’t believe it. Which is quite frankly insane.”

Warnock is vying for one of two Georgia Senate seats that will decide which party will have the majority in the chamber.

