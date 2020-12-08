https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/intellectual-property-theft-congress/2020/12/08/id/1000640

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., sounded the alarm on Democrat Joe Biden and his family’s alleged ties to China.

“If Joe Biden actually takes the seat as president of the United States, there’s ample reason to believe that the Biden family is in bed with China,” Biggs told Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “And that is really something that we should be concerned about.”

Biggs was asked about a report from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe outlining the potential for lawmakers to be compromised by their ties to China.

“What DNI John Ratcliffe has done is good, because I trust John Ratcliffe,” Biggs told host Chris Salcedo. “But I am not sure I trust the apparatus of the entire intelligence community anymore.

“And that gives me real concern – everything from IP [intellectual property] theft to currency manipulation to South Sea control to bellicosity to the fact that China’s navy now is larger than the United States’ Navy, even though we have a slight technological advantage.

“It won’t be too many years before they match us, because they’re stealing our technology. We have people that are facilitating that.”

In a recent opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe wrote, “China Is National Security Threat No. 1.“

“You should be very concerned, because China is not our friend,” Biggs said. “China is an adversary and there are people here in Congress that think China is just great, but most of us are very skeptical of China.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

