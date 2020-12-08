https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-elect-boebert-vows-to-end-socialist-agenda-in-the-us_3609225.html

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said Sunday that her team’s vision is to put an end to the “socialist agenda” that she believes is engulfing the nation.

During an appearance on The Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders,” Boebert expressed concern over the handling of the ongoing CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic by some state leaders, saying that the United States is “going toward socialism very quickly.”

“I’m a mom, I’m a small business owner, and I see the direction that our country is going. We are going toward socialism very quickly—our government is so large,” said Boebert, who won the election for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District after ousting a Republican congressman in the primary.

“When you have a government that is big enough to tell you that you are not essential, that small businesses are not essential, that you could not celebrate Thanksgiving with your family, that’s a government that is too big, and it’s a government that needs to be put in check,” she explained. “We want small government, limited government, and big freedom.”

“For at least two years, I’ve been watching, other women have been watching, we’ve been listening to these other four women who’ve been speaking a lot about our country. They’re part of ‘the squad,’ and they have been promoting this socialist narrative in our country,” Boebert added.

Boebert was referring to a group of progressive women with a socialist agenda who became known as “the squad,” including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). They have supported the “Defund the Police” movement, “Medicare for All,” free college education, the “Green New Deal,” and other socialist policies.

‘Keep the American Dream Alive’

Boebert, who owns a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, in a statement last year accused AOC and “left-wing lunatics” of “taking a wrecking ball to our country.” She also promised to “put far-left Democrats back in their place.”

“I believe that that started something in America, started to stir the hearts of Americans. And now there are women who have stepped up and said: ‘They don’t represent me, they don’t represent the country that I love. They don’t represent my children, and the country that I’m going to send them out into,’” Boebert told The Epoch Times.

She explained that when she saw how frustrated Coloradans were growing at the “narrative of socialism that has taken over these past few years,” she wanted to become part of the “solution.”

“I wanted to put my hand to something and see this resolved. So I continued to get to know the people in my district, what can we do to help,” Boebert said.

“I wanted to take a stand to do my part to serve my country, to secure the greatest nation this world has ever known, to secure freedom, to promote prosperity, and to keep the American dream alive. That’s what I’m here to fight for. And I want to put an end to this socialist agenda. So this is me doing my part to serve my country to do just that.”

Several other Republican representatives-elect whose families fled socialist countries, said last month that they are forming a “freedom force” in Congress to fight socialism and counter the socialist “squad.”

Rep.-elect Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) whose mother’s family fled Cuba, will be the only Republican in the New York City congressional delegation in January.

She is joined by three newly-elected Republican Congress members including Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.).

Offices of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Epoch Times.

Allen Zhong contributed to this report.

