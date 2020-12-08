http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qJ1Tf16qW0k/

Democrat Joe Biden may appoint an official to solely focus on undoing President Trump’s reforms to the nation’s immigration system that have weeded out fraud and tightened rules to serve the national interest.

In a report by Politico, a source close to Biden’s transition team suggests that the former vice president is considering appointing an official at the Department of Justice (DOJ) that will attempt to dismantle Trump’s immigration reforms.

Politico reports:

That won’t stop Biden from trying. According to a person familiar with the plans, the incoming president plans to hire a high-ranking official at the Justice Department who will focus specifically on dismantling Trump’s immigration policies. The incoming administration could argue that any policies created under acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf should be tossed out after a federal judge concluded last month that he was not lawfully serving since he lacked Senate confirmation. [Emphasis added]

Chief among Trump’s reforms is the legal wall that he has built at the United States-Mexico border and his constant imposition of new regulations to curb mass immigration that does not serve the interest of America’s working and middle class.

Trump’s legal wall, that Biden is eyeing to take down, is the “Remain in Mexico” policy that has ensured border crossers must wait in Mexico while they await their asylum hearings rather than being released into the interior of the U.S.

Similarly, Trump has imposed regulations known as the “Public Charge Rule” to effectively end the allotment of green cards to foreign nationals who cannot prove that they are self-sufficient and won’t require welfare from the federal government.

Trump’s latest reform invoked an order by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to allow federal immigration officials to immediately return border crossers to their native countries.

Already, those close to Biden’s transition team have warned that a dismantling of Trump’s reforms may lead to a surge of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Every year, already, about 1.2 million legal immigrants are rewarded green cards and another 1.4 million foreign nationals are given visas to arrive in the U.S. These legal immigration admissions are in addition to the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who annually cross U.S. borders and overstay their visas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

