2020, we are so done with you.

Rest in peace, Chuck Yeager:

He reportedly died just before 9 p.m. ET on Monday:

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

He was 97 years old:

The first man to break the sound barrier, US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager, known as “the fastest man alive,” has died at the age of 97: https://t.co/N3qqytHnme pic.twitter.com/ft4UIp6I54 — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@MorningExp) December 8, 2020

We’ve lost an “American hero and national treasure”:

RIP Chuck Yeager. An American hero and national treasure. pic.twitter.com/2VPqXoGzNi — John Noonan (@noonanjo) December 8, 2020

Yeager, who is best known for breaking the sound barrier, was also a decorated WWII fighter pilot who after getting shot down joined Spanish partisans to fight the Nazis directly:

Don’t know what’s most compelling about him. Being shot down and fighting with Spanish partisans, directly appealing to Eisenhower to see combat again, making ace in a single mission, doing 130 combat sorties over Vietnam, and oh yeah there was that thing about the sound barrier — John Noonan (@noonanjo) December 8, 2020

We’ve lost “a true legend”:

Not many in history have contributed so much to aviation!

A true legend and hero…

Thank-you Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager (1923-2020)

Fair skies and God bless 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HIhmhB7c6e — Greg Ottenbreit (@GregOttenbreit) December 8, 2020

We will be:

Don’t post “High Flight” it’d only piss him off. Raise a tall glass of whiskey instead. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) December 8, 2020

***

