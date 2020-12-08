https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/san-diego-schools-compelling-teachers-to-attend-white-privilege-training-beginning-with-land-acknowledgement/

We know there are some die-hards out there holding out hope that somehow President Trump will serve a second term, but frankly, we’re pretty certain we’re looking at a Joe Biden administration starting in January. There are a lot of things we’ll miss about having Trump in charge that will likely be reversed immediately, such as his effort to root out workshops on “critical race theory” and white privilege in government agencies. We guarantee government agencies won’t have any problem finding tax dollars to pay for sessions on white fragility in the near future.

We’re sorry we missed this earlier, but the man spearheading the effort to take on white fragility training sessions in schools, government agencies, and corporations, Christopher F. Rufo, has another story about critical race theory training, this time in the San Diego Unified School District.

SCOOP: San Diego Unified School District is forcing teachers to attend “white privilege” training, in which teachers are told “you are racist” and “you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.” The leaked documents from the training session will shock you.👇 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

The training begins with a “land acknowledgement,” in which the teachers are asked to accept that they are colonizers living on stolen Native American land. Then they are told they will experience “guilt, anger, apathy, [and] closed-mindedness” because of their “white fragility.” pic.twitter.com/meUO3GiXNu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

And of course, the “White Fragility” slide includes a quote from author grifter Robin DiAngelo: “[White fragility] is a powerful means of white racial control and the protection of white advantage.”

After watching clips of Robin DiAngelo and Ibram Kendi, the trainers tell the teachers: “you are racist,” “you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies,” and that they must commit to becoming “antiracist” in the classroom. They must submit to the new racial orthodoxy. pic.twitter.com/EEFNc0H1em — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

The teachers are told that they are part of an oppressive white power structure. The trainers claim that “white people in America hold most of the [power]” and that white teachers have an “ability to thrive” that is “being preserved at every level of power.” pic.twitter.com/NMTpiyb6Ws — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

Finally, teachers are told they must become “antiracist” activists. They must “confront and examine [their] white privilege,” “acknowledge when [they] feel white fragility,” and “teach others to see their privilege.” They must turn their schools into activist organizations. pic.twitter.com/1KaJobp5Km — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

Here’s the problem: only 47% of San Diego Unified students reach proficiency in reading and math. Teaching “white fragility” will do nothing to help students improve their academic abilities—it will only serve activist teachers who want to shift the blame to “systemic racism.” — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

Parents should be up in arms: public schools should be designed to serve the public good, not the private ideological fantasies of far-left activists. We need to teach students basic reading, writing, and arithmetic—not white fragility, intersectionality, and antiracism. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

And yet look at the school districts that have adopted the New York Times Magazine’s fact-challenged 1619 Project into their history curriculums.

P.P.S. Read the full leaked documents here:https://t.co/JRkiuQI2bI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

Sounds like a cult. — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) December 4, 2020

It is like a cult — Patrick Boschman (@PatrickBoschman) December 4, 2020

Isn’t this now illegal? San Diego schools undoubtedly receives Title I federal funding. — Valannin (@valannin) December 3, 2020

What I don’t understand is, I thought the executive order that was signed meant no organization receiving federal funding of any kind could continue this type of training. Surely federal funds make their way to this school district, no? — Patty (@pob) December 4, 2020

We’re not sure … we’d heard that it would end federal grants going to fund “anti-racism” research in academia. It’s not like they need government money — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave $1 million to Ibram X. Kendi’s center for antiracism at Boston University this summer. Besides, that executive order is toast under a Biden administration.

Like every grad class I’ve been in . . . every other class was a struggle session–whether we were talking about the history of education or pedagogical theory. I had no idea these ideologies would manifest the way they have out in the “real world” . . . — wait what (@waitwhatweird) December 3, 2020

Same here. — Stop the March of Ideologues (@StopIdeologues) December 4, 2020

In an effort to correct for “supposed” institutional racism we are teaching actual institutional racism. Think about that! — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) December 7, 2020

I’m already shocked, I don’t even need to see the document. — Hey it’s Debug! (@heyitsDebug) December 3, 2020

What they have done is nothing short of brainwashing. It is destructive, manipulative, and evil. — Amelia W (@edu_amelia) December 4, 2020

For 34 long years, I’ve wondered what hill I’ll die on. This. This is it. — Tom Jackson (@TommyJackWax) December 3, 2020

Some friends who are teachers around here are also undergoing this training- I was shocked by what I saw. — Matrix of Justice (@matrixofjustice) December 4, 2020

I envy the ppl who are shocked by this. — Tara (@Tara_lyn1) December 4, 2020

Defund public education. Vouchers for all. — The Old Gray Ranger (@yogi_nomore) December 4, 2020

No surprise that Biden has already talked to the heads of the teachers’ unions about their demands in order to reopen elementary schools.

Editor’s note: A typo in the headline has been corrected.

