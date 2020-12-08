https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/san-diego-schools-compelling-teachers-to-attend-white-privilege-training-beginning-with-land-acknowledgement/

We know there are some die-hards out there holding out hope that somehow President Trump will serve a second term, but frankly, we’re pretty certain we’re looking at a Joe Biden administration starting in January. There are a lot of things we’ll miss about having Trump in charge that will likely be reversed immediately, such as his effort to root out workshops on “critical race theory” and white privilege in government agencies. We guarantee government agencies won’t have any problem finding tax dollars to pay for sessions on white fragility in the near future.

We’re sorry we missed this earlier, but the man spearheading the effort to take on white fragility training sessions in schools, government agencies, and corporations, Christopher F. Rufo, has another story about critical race theory training, this time in the San Diego Unified School District.

And of course, the “White Fragility” slide includes a quote from author grifter Robin DiAngelo: “[White fragility] is a powerful means of white racial control and the protection of white advantage.”

And yet look at the school districts that have adopted the New York Times Magazine’s fact-challenged 1619 Project into their history curriculums.

We’re not sure … we’d heard that it would end federal grants going to fund “anti-racism” research in academia. It’s not like they need government money — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave $1 million to Ibram X. Kendi’s center for antiracism at Boston University this summer. Besides, that executive order is toast under a Biden administration.

No surprise that Biden has already talked to the heads of the teachers’ unions about their demands in order to reopen elementary schools.

