(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Monday criticized Democratic leaders for getting behind a smaller $908 billion coronavirus relief package after rejecting a $1.8 trillion proposal from President Trump in October.

Sanders’ remarks seemed to clash with the Democratic narrative that Republicans are responsible for stalling coronavirus relief.

CNN host Jake Tapper asked the senator whether it was a mistake for Democrats to walk away from the White House’s $1.8 trillion bill, which likely would have included $1,200 direct payments to all Americans, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was proposing a $2.2 trillion bill at the time.

