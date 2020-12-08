https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/savage-rep-kevin-mccarthy-trolls-house-democrats-who-wont-be-coming-back-next-year/

That blue wave that was supposed to appear on Nov. 3 never happened. If the election results are to be believed, Democrats turned out in the biggest numbers ever to vote for Joe Biden but forgot to fill in the circles for all of the Democrats further down the ballot. Politico’s John Bresnahan posted a photo of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer taking a picture with all the House Democrats who won’t be returning to Congress next year. It kind of reminds us of that awesome photo of the Obama White House staffers after the election; the one with the woman in tears.

Classic.

And here’s Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy posing with all the House Republicans who lost their seats in November:

That is quality trolling.

