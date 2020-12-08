https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/savage-rep-kevin-mccarthy-trolls-house-democrats-who-wont-be-coming-back-next-year/

That blue wave that was supposed to appear on Nov. 3 never happened. If the election results are to be believed, Democrats turned out in the biggest numbers ever to vote for Joe Biden but forgot to fill in the circles for all of the Democrats further down the ballot. Politico’s John Bresnahan posted a photo of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer taking a picture with all the House Democrats who won’t be returning to Congress next year. It kind of reminds us of that awesome photo of the Obama White House staffers after the election; the one with the woman in tears.

.⁦@LeaderHoyer⁩ takes a picture with Democrats not coming back next year after losing on Election Day. Now telling story about elections he lost. “Do not lose heart,” Hoyer said. pic.twitter.com/YhD1tP2wnJ — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) December 8, 2020

This photo is a regular who’s who of Democrats who begged Speaker Pelosi to negotiate on COVID relief before the election. Unfortunately she left them hanging out to dry and now they are seeing new employment. https://t.co/S9J4uFyRV0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 9, 2020

But…. but…… the Blue Wave or something…….. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) December 9, 2020

they only stuffed the ballots for Biden . — President Elect Tanned Cans (@TannedCans) December 9, 2020

We will put more effort into cheating down ballot next time! — Edward Edmonds (@edmonds_edward) December 9, 2020

Well they won’t be getting any COVID stimulus package relief. Maybe AOC can get them a hook up at a bar or something. — Sandra Buck (@jimdandybuck) December 9, 2020

Time to double down and swing further left. That’ll work skippy! — Robert 🇺🇸 (@RRangel4JC) December 9, 2020

Finally found the photo for our Christmas card this year! — Jackie (heat🔥) (@jheathinspired) December 9, 2020

Classic.

Now to clean out the rest of them pic.twitter.com/bKCwTQ2F0f — BlahBlahBlah-Elect (@Nixxxess) December 9, 2020

And here’s Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy posing with all the House Republicans who lost their seats in November:

Here’s a group photo of me with all the House Republicans who lost races this year. https://t.co/hmXdK0TA0Z pic.twitter.com/DypRSCts7K — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 9, 2020

That’s pretty gangster 🔥 — Alpha Galactica (@Alpha_Cryptos) December 9, 2020

Now this I love. — President_Elect_anonymous_0211 (@Not_a_game__) December 9, 2020

Savage! This is great! — MargoUSA🇺🇲 (@Margaretpop1) December 9, 2020

You dropped this 👑 — ObaXVII✝️🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@ObaXVII) December 9, 2020

Quality trolling — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) December 9, 2020

That is quality trolling.

