Bill Nye has ‘had it’ with anti-maskers and their spit and snot.

He’s had it with people who for whatever reason can’t wear a mask.

And since he plays a scientist on TV he thinks that matters.

Bill Nye has had it with anti-maskers and their ‘spit and snot’ https://t.co/212uu4mxZr pic.twitter.com/wf09XDcXVZ — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2020

He and Fauci would make a cute couple — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) December 8, 2020

I stopped caring what Bill Nye had to say after elementary school — JT (@JtDirtyBirdy) December 8, 2020

damn those humans and their normal bodily functions! — 🐟 (@OmgPhish) December 8, 2020

how to stay relevant in 2020 — Alternative Milks (@TundraQuiltBlog) December 8, 2020

I’ve had it with wealthy people barely affected by lock-downs talking down to others. — Rob Oto (@oto_rob) December 8, 2020

He has a bachelors in mechanical engineering. What makes him the expert? — Robert soyak (@SoyakRobert) December 8, 2020

The bowtie.

Duh.

I’ve likewise had enough of Bill Nye. — Corey Stallings ✝️🇺🇸 (@cstallings90) December 8, 2020

Great – more toady advice from a guy who talks on TV. LOL. — Robert Auer (@rjauer) December 8, 2020

Yes, but what does my plumber think? — TMasS (@Mark83T) December 8, 2020

We almost feel bad for Bill.

Almost.

