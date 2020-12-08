https://www.dailywire.com/news/sean-hannity-to-georgia-voters-we-need-you-but-you-have-every-right-to-be-disgusted

In an effort to stop fringe calls to boycott the Georgia runoff elections in January, Fox News host Sean Hannity pleaded with the state’s voters to show up and vote while conceding they have “every right to be disgusted” with the 2020 presidential election.

“Make no mistake, this upcoming runoff election is about so much more than just Kelly Loeffler or Senator Perdue,” Hannity said on his show Monday night.

“The balance of the Senate is at stake here. This impacts every American in profound and deep ways. [If] Republicans lose in Georgia, every gain that the president has made, every historic achievement will be in serious jeopardy. And the last four years of hard work [will go] down the tubes,” Hannity added, as reported by Fox News.

“People of Georgia, we need you,” Hannity continued. “We’ve got radical Democrats … far-left individuals who would love nothing more to repeal and replace every one of President Trump’s pro-growth policy with their own scary, socialist vision of America.”

“This election is critical. Georgia and the people of Georgia, even though they have every right to be disgusted and may not have all the answers, they need to go to the polls for the sake of the country,” he continued. “We need you.”

Hannity’s words on Monday echo those of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who warned earlier in the day that Democrats would take control of people’s lives if they gained a Senate majority.

“If they could win in Georgia then [Bernie Sanders’] idea of socialism — the Democrats’ idea to pack the Supreme Court and infringe on our First and Second Amendment rights, ruin Medicare, ruin private health care insurance — have all health care insurance run by the government,” Scott said on “Fox & Friends.” “The Green New Deal, which is, what, $100 trillion. All these things socialism.”

“I don’t believe that’s going to happen. I don’t believe that’s where Georgia is, including where Georgia or Florida or the country is,” he said. “But Bernie’s right, and I’m glad he’s honest about it. This is what they want. They want complete control.”

President Donald Trump has forcefully and enthusiastically rallied in favor of Republican Sens. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, warning of the consequences if Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate.

“Here’s exactly how they will change America forever,” Trump said at a rally on Saturday. “The radical Democrats, if they get power, they will immediately abolish the Senate filibuster — allowing them to pass any bill they want and giving them free rein to ram through the most extreme left-wing agenda ever conceived while at the same time destroying our military through a lack of funding.”

“If these people get control, their draconian military cuts will devastate Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, and the military families all across Georgia, and we would also like to save the names of the forts, if you don’t mind, everybody,” Trump continued.

