https://100percentfedup.com/video-mike-pompeo-warns-americas-governors-who-are-friendly-to-china/

In February of this year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a speech that has become even more important now that “China Joe” is trying to steal the 2020 election. This speech should give more people a reason to fight even harder for the election to be overturned.

SOS Pompeo spoke during the National Governors Association meeting. He warned the assembly of U.S. Governors who were on the 2020 CCP influence list. Pompeo tells the group that he knows of a list of U.S. governors the communists put together telling of their “friendliness” to China.

The speech is a warning to those governors who are on the list to be careful about their relations with the communist country whether they are considered friendly or a hardliner:

“China Joe” is a danger to our national security, and Pompeo is correct about the influence-peddling and worse that the communists are trying to push on America.

The video below went viral last night because it exposes the influence Chin has in America now:

China has deleted a video from social media of a professor claiming the Communist country “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of powerful influence.”

Remember that during the primaries last year, Joe Biden said China “isn’t a problem” for the US (see video below). He has a history of a cozy relationship with China. Hunter Biden and the Biden family have profited off of their relationship with China. Joe Biden is compromised and should never darken the door of the White House. Disagree? Just listen to the video below.

Tucker Carlson’s segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence” is a strong stance considering Fox News has moved so far left. Every word spoken by the Chinese Economics professor should be taken as a warning of what’s to come in America. The Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, also warned Americans (video below).

Tucker Carlson segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence.” pic.twitter.com/h3Ygy6UlHk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2020

This is something to be very concerned with, and the Trump administration knows it. They have taken a hardline stance on China. Just last week, they implemented two new restrictions on China.

Listen below as John Ratcliffe warns Americans:

Joe Biden is a danger to America because of his compromised relationship with China. Our previous reports on “China Joe” below:

Before the coronavirus was on our radar, Joe Biden was on the campaign trail speaking about foreign policy with China. Video from that time is much more revealing than the canned response from Biden that we have now. One of the most concerning things about Joe Biden is his relationship with China, both past and present. The report below shows how Biden tries to dampen any fear of China when there should be fear.

He has asserted the same thing in past campaign appearances (see below), where he tells the voters we have nothing to worry about with China.

During a campaign appearance in Iowa, Biden said we should be helping China…

Last October, Biden again claimed “China is not our problem” during an appearance in Iowa:

Joe Biden held a rally in Iowa on Wednesday night, claiming that China is “not our problem.”

“We talk about China..”.

“I said China’s not our problem; China’s not our problem if we invest and remember who we are.”

Does anyone know what the heck Biden means? China was more of a problem during Biden’s 8 years as VP, but President Trump recognized the unequal trade happening and has done a great job of negotiating new trade with China.

So China is still our problem and will be our problem until we can get them to stop ripping us off.

Biden just came out with a new political ad that’s probably not going to age well.

He’s trying to make the case that the Russians are coming after him and trying to steal the election again:

He starts with, “Folks, you hear the news?” and then the fearmongering begins. Then Biden goes into his B-actor tough guy mode that he’ll handle that bully Putin when he’s elected.

He promptly begs for donations in one of the worst political ads ever seen…

Once again, Putin and the Russians are interfering in the elections and trying to pick our president — this time they’re coming after me. Chip in $5 to send the message to Putin that the American people decide elections, not him: https://t.co/6ehaYAjgxA pic.twitter.com/o1GTKnizUY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2019

Sure, “folks,” worry about Russia but not China…

What a coincidence that Hunter Biden just resigned from the board of a Chinese company:

More information is breaking regarding a 2013 trip Vice President Biden took with Hunter Biden, where it looks like shady dealings took place.

Hunter Biden was forming a Chinese private equity firm planning to raise money:

According to NBC News, Hunter Biden just said his meeting with the Chinese banker and the partner was just a social visit…

Hunter Biden was forming a Chinese private equity fund that associates said when planning to raise big money, including China. Hunter Biden has acknowledged meeting with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker, and his partner in the fund during the trip, although his spokesman says it was a social visit.

The curious thing is that ten days later, Hunter Biden was approved for a business license there:

The Chinese business license that brought the new fund into existence was issued by Shanghai authorities 10 days after the trip, with Hunter Biden, a board member.

Talk about a quid pro quo!

Hunter Biden worked connections with foreign leaders during his dad’s official trip more than once.

Ukraine was another case where Hunter used his dad’s position as Vice President to profit.

Isn’t this what the American people want to know?

Joe Biden had 5 decades of influence peddling, but the most egregious move is the one he made with China.

The relationships with lobbyists are one thing, but connections with China are another more serious thing:

Biden’s son Hunter made nefarious deals with China, and Joe Biden has some answering to do about those deals:

In Dec. 2013, VP Joe Biden & son, Hunter Biden, arrived in China on Air Force Two. 10 days later, Hunter’s company, Rosemont Seneca, signed a $1 billion deal with the Bank of China, creating an investment fund backed by the Chinese government.

Hilton is correct in saying that Biden is compromised when it comes to China:

“Effectively countering China’s rise is the single most important strategic challenge for the next president. How can Joe Biden possibly do that when the Chinese government has been funding Biden family businesses?”

