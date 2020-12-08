https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/senate-committee-report-on-hunter-biden-raises-criminal-financial-counterintelligence-and-extortion-concerns/

Are we still allowed to talk about Hunter Biden? After the New York Post wrote a piece on the emails found on a laptop he allegedly abandoned at a repair shop, Twitter locked the Post out of its account and blocked URLs pointing to the story. The mainstream media wouldn’t touch the story, and NPR even issued a statement saying they wouldn’t be wasting their listeners’ time on stories “that are just pure distractions.”

The media’s disinterest hasn’t stopped Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson from putting together their own report on Hunter Biden, though.

Independent journalist Kyle Becker says the report is damning:

“These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

The report, titled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns,” can be found on the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs website.

And remember how, during the second presidential debate, Joe Biden said it was a lie that his son had received millions from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow? The Senate report states that “Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.” Where was the press screaming about Russia?

Hunter did drag the Secret Service all around the world, didn’t he? His job kept him very busy.

None. The courts can’t even get Hunter to pay child support without a fight.

Where is Hunter? Will Joe Biden make him a senior adviser?

