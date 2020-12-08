https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-on-georgia-lawsuit-expect-to-get-relief-from-supreme-court_3609554.html

Lawyer Sidney Powell, who filed several lawsuits challenging the election results, said on Monday that she hopes her lawsuit in Georgia will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Powell told Newsmax Monday that U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Batten “wouldn’t pay attention” to her lawsuit, saying Batten “had made up his mind before he hit the bench, and he read from prepared notes when he granted the motion to dismiss.”

Powell confirmed she will appeal, and “we expect to get relief in the Supreme Court.”

“We’re determined to win because the American people have been defrauded from their lawful votes in this election, and that cannot stand,” she added.

The lawyer then explained: “So, we had oral argument, but I would say it was essentially meaningless, except to the extent the public got to hear another federal judicial proceeding that didn’t turn out the way it should have.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger released a statement after Batten dismissed Powell’s suit, which was termed the “Kraken,” referring to the legendary sea monster in Scandinavian folklore.

“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” said Raffensperger in a statement. Raffensberger has denied allegations of fraud and irregularities. “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

Powell filed the vote on the behalf of several voters in the state, alleging fraud occurred during the Nov. 3 presidential election.

