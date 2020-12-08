https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/08/something-just-doesnt-smell-right-rep-eric-swalwells-connection-to-suspected-chinese-intelligence-operative-pretty-damn-damning/

What IS it with California Democrats and their Chinese spies? Remember when the traditional media ignored Dianne Feinstein’s driver of 20 years who just so happened to be a Chinese spy?

Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign. The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country. Read Axios’ year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

From Axios:

Among the most significant targets of Fang’s efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said. That same political operative, who witnessed Fang fundraising on Swalwell’s behalf, found no evidence of illegal contributions.

Federal Election Commission records don’t indicate Fang herself made donations, which are prohibited from foreign nationals.

Fang helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office, according to those same two people, and interacted with Swalwell at multiple events over the course of several years. A statement from Swalwell’s office provided to Axios said: “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

The suspected operative, a Chinese national named Christine Fang, enrolled as a student at Cal State East Bay in 2011. Fang’s friends and acquaintances said she was in her late 20s or early 30s, though she looked younger and blended in well with the undergraduate population. pic.twitter.com/cDhp8s8CTa — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

This story makes it clear that the Chinese spy, who was also a fundraiser for @RepSwalwell, had “sexual relationships” with elected officials. Swalwell, who is married and therefore a blackmail risk, must answer whether he was one of the officials that slept with the Chinese spy. https://t.co/DtvfDVU6Vt — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 8, 2020

Eric Swalwell and a Chinese spyhttps://t.co/RW8x5yh5wl pic.twitter.com/hj7AdA2FpM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2020

Man, sounds like we sure have a national security threat with China and the Democratic Party on our hands. No wonder why they like to downplay the Chinese threat so much, instead choosing to hype up the dysfunctional and dying Russia. Who knew lol. — Fleet Admiral Luis Munoz Marin. (@luismen1991) December 8, 2020

But Sleepy Joe says they’re our friends.

Something just didn’t smell right with him 😂 — Bobby Hailstone (@BobbyHailstone) December 8, 2020

So gross — Joll-E (@fka_erin) December 8, 2020

