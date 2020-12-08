https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/12/08/state-ag-ken-paxton-explains-legal-position-of-texas-in-supreme-court-election-lawsuit/

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears on Sean Hannity to discuss the legal position of his state in an election lawsuit about arbitrary state processes used in the 2020 election.

Paxton, on behalf of Texas, has sued battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to challenge the unconstitutional creation of their mail-in ballots within the election. Several states have now joined Texas in alignment with the lawsuit.



