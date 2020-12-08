https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/stocks-hit-record-highs-sp-500-closes-3700-first-time/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose to fresh all-time highs on Tuesday as Pfizer started to roll out its coronavirus vaccine in the U.K., lifting hope of the economy recovering in the near future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.09 points, or 0.4%, to close at 30,173.88. The 30-stock Dow hit an intraday record of 30,246.22. The S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 3,702.25. It marks the S&P 500′s first close above 3,700. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 12,582.77. All three of the market benchmarks were lower to start the session.

Dow Inc., Johnson & Johnson and 3M were among the best-performing Dow stocks, rising more than 1% each. Energy led the S&P 500 higher, popping more than 1.5%.

