https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/students-of-color-exempt-from-cornells-flu-vaccine-requirement-based-on-historical-injustices-and-current-events/

As Twitchy reported Monday, CNBC ran a piece citing a labor attorney and a professor who said that your boss can fire you if you refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine, just as they could fire you for refusing to take the flu vaccine. According to the piece, a company has a legal right to compel you to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

In an interesting twist, we’re learning from Campus Reform that minority students are being given an exemption from Cornell University’s flu vaccine requirement “based on historical injustices.”

Cornell offers ‘person of color’ exemption for flu vaccine requirement – https://t.co/bNN0uDaYKp — Campus Reform (@campusreform) December 8, 2020

Benjamin Zeisloft reports:

Students at Cornell University can use their status as a “person of color” to be exempt from the university’s flu vaccine requirement. “Students who identify as Black, Indigenous, or as a Person of Color (BIPOC) may have personal concerns about fulfilling the Compact requirements based on historical injustices and current events,” explains Cornell Health’s vaccine requirement FAQ. … “We recognize that, due to longstanding systemic racism and health inequities in this country, individuals from some marginalized communities may have concerns about needing to agree to such requirements,” explains the page. “For example, historically, the bodies of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) have been mistreated, and used by people in power, sometimes for profit or medical gain.”

Therefore, the university understands why the vaccination requirement “may feel suspect or even exploitative” to some BIPOC students.

The left: ‘anti-vaxxers are dangerous and anyone questioning medical authorities should be shamed!! Also the left: Cornell offers ‘person of color’ exemption for flu vaccine requirement.https://t.co/GjiFdT0nT7 pic.twitter.com/77l4xrvYe4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 8, 2020

Idiocy. Cornell Law School JD 1984 — George Lowrey (@georgehlowrey) December 8, 2020

Separate but equal is making a comeback folks. Woodrow Wilson might be en vogue by the end of 2021. — Robert Spain (@computerfix3r) December 8, 2020

Nothing to see here, move along, just another brain dead university policy. Does that same type of reasoning exempt POC from paying taxes? Won’t you kill others and then die if you don’t get the vaccine? — TryToThink (@oldtoolhound) December 8, 2020

We’ve been led to believe you’re a grandma killer if you want to leave the house with your kids to get some fresh air. And we’re also being told people will be given a card to carry around in their wallet to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Are people of color exempt from that as well due to historical injustices and current events?

Related:

No THANK YOU! Conservatives sound the ALARM over COVID ‘card’ Americans will carry after receiving COVID vaccine https://t.co/8lMKpvRvhU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 3, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

