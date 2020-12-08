https://newsthud.com/newsmax-notches-first-ratings-win-over-fox-news-in-key-25-54-demographic/

Moments ago Alex Salvi tweeted “Newsmax notches a ratings win over Fox News Channel for the very first time.”

He added “In the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic prized by advertisers, “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax out-rated “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Fox.”

CNN reported the surprising ratings news.

Newsmax notches a ratings win over Fox News Channel for the very first time: In the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic prized by advertisers, “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax out-rated “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Fox. ⁦@brianstelter⁩ https://t.co/wvust25sZq — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 9, 2020

CNN reports the win took place Monday evening with “Greg Kelly Reports” averaging 229k viewers in the key 25-54 year old demographic compared to 203k for Martha MacCallum.

This is considered a major milestone in the cable news industry.

Fox News has disappointed many Trump supporters with their 2020 election coverage as well as President Trump itself.

The controversy escalated when Fox News’ decision desk insisted on being the first to call Arizona for Biden election night.

Biden was leading by double digits at the time and the final margin ended up being less than a single percent.