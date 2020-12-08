https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/529334-supreme-court-rejects-gop-bid-to-nullify-biden-win-in-pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to nullify President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE‘s victory in the Keystone State, dealing another blow to the long-shot legal effort by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE and his allies to overturn the election in the courts.

The Tuesday order, which was unsigned and included no noted dissents, came ahead of the midnight “safe harbor” deadline, which provides states a kind of immunity from congressional oversight into election results that are certified in time.

The justices’ move leaves intact Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfPennsylvania Supreme Court refuses to halt GOP defeat in election lawsuit Pennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Trump says he’ll leave White House if Biden declared winner of Electoral College MORE’s (D) late November certification of Biden’s victory in a state he won by more than 81,000 votes.

It also represents the latest in a lengthy string of defeats for Trump and his allies amid their increasingly implausible legal campaign, which is largely premised on unsupported claims that the election results are invalid due to widespread fraud.

Among the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court petition were Trump ally Rep. Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyCruz offers to argue Pennsylvania election case before Supreme Court Pennsylvania Supreme Court refuses to halt GOP defeat in election lawsuit Cruz urges Supreme Court to take up Pennsylvania election challenge MORE (R-Pa.).

The challengers’ original complaint, filed in Pennsylvania state court late last month, sought to strike down an expanded mail-in ballot policy that Pennsylvania put in place in 2019 after it was passed by the state’s GOP-held legislature.

Biden won three of every four mail-in ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of Pennsylvania Department of State data by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed the case late last month, citing the litigants’ undue delay in bringing the challenge, prompting the petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Updated 5:11 p.m.

