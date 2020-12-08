https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/08/take-so-many-seats-katie-pavlich-fact-checks-reverend-warnock-about-jesus-and-it-just-takes-three-little-words/
Georgia.
Are you serious with this guy?
C’mon, man!
Exclusive Video: Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a “poor Palestinian prophet.” pic.twitter.com/6vtfSCTYbX
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 15, 2020
We’re not experts by any means and we’re clearly not theologians BUT we’re pretty sure Jesus wasn’t a Palestinian prophet.
Katie Pavlich came in with the fact-check:
Fact-check: Jesus was Jewish. https://t.co/3ygG6xflPg
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 7, 2020
What Katie said.
He was not poor he was happy with what he had
— Deplorable Chief Kraken (Ret) (@paultara9) December 7, 2020
The 1619 mentality has a bad habit of expanding to every area of life and corrupting everything.
— Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) December 8, 2020
For the historically illiterate saying Jesus was a Palestinian; Palestine did not exist 2000 years ago. Jesus was a Jew. Consult the book of Matthew for his lineage.
— Jim Walsh (@FramesWalsh) December 8, 2020
Further fact check: Jesus wasn’t a ‘prophet’. He is the Messiah.
— Everyman (@rugerboy) December 8, 2020
I was shocked that a “Minister” didn’t seem to know that.
— scofreeman (@scofreeman) December 8, 2020
We’re not so sure he doesn’t know this, he just doesn’t believe it.
Which is quite frankly insane.
Then again, he is a member of the party that booed God so …
***
