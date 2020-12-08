https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/08/take-so-many-seats-katie-pavlich-fact-checks-reverend-warnock-about-jesus-and-it-just-takes-three-little-words/

Georgia.

Are you serious with this guy?

C’mon, man!

We’re not experts by any means and we’re clearly not theologians BUT we’re pretty sure Jesus wasn’t a Palestinian prophet.

Katie Pavlich came in with the fact-check:

What Katie said.

We’re not so sure he doesn’t know this, he just doesn’t believe it.

Which is quite frankly insane.

Then again, he is a member of the party that booed God so …

***

Related:

‘It’s OVER’: Judge Sullivan throws spiteful 43-page temper tantrum because he can’t do a DAMN thing to hurt Flynn anymore (screenshots)

Doesn’t pass the sniff test! Eric Swalwell’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE tweeting DM from a supposed constituent

‘DISGRACE’! Richard Grenell takes the gloves OFF in tweet LEVELING Eric Swalwell over his connection to female Chinese intelligence operative

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...