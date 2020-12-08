https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-issues-rebuke-of-supreme-court-snubbing-republican-challenge-in-pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Pennsylvania Republicans that would have blocked certification of the state’s election results.

“I’m disappointed the Court decided not to hear the case challenging the election results in PA,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in reaction to the news, via Twitter. “This appeal filed raised important & serious legal issues, & I believe the Court had a responsibility to ensure our elections follow the law & the Constitution.”

In a full statement posted to online, Cruz wrote: “I’m disappointed that the Court decided not to hear the case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania. The anger and division we see across the Nation needs resolution. Late last year, the Pennsylvania Legislature passed a law that purported to allow universal mail-in voting, notwithstanding the Pennsylvania Constitution’s express prohibition. This appeal filed raised important and serious legal issues, and I believe the Court had a responsibility to ensure our elections follow the law and the Constitution.”

The decision not to take up the appeal was unanimous, The Daily Wire reported. Justice Samuel Alito was responsible for ultimately refusing the emergency appeal, but there were no justices dissenting to the decision:

[CNN] called the decision a “crushing loss” for President Donald Trump who was suggesting, as recently as Tuesday morning, that Alito and the court’s other conservative justices — including Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was seated at the end of October — would come to his aid and enjoin Pennsylvania from certifying its November presidential election results. The Justices also moved quickly, in addition to moving as a single unit. Tuesday, CNN notes, was the final day Pennsylvania could certify its election result and ensure that votes would be counted when Congress tallies up the final Electoral College vote in January. The Supreme Court issued a one-sentence ruling denying the appeal just hours after the final brief was filed and just hours before the deadline.

“The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” read the order.

On Monday, conservative author and Fox News host Mark Levin argued that the mail-in ballot changes in Pennsylvania were unconstitutional:

14 months ago in the state of Pennsylvania, if you sent in a ballot without a signature, the ballot would be discarded. If it was counted, that would be criminal fraud. 14 months ago in the state of Pennsylvania, if you sent in a ballot with a signature that didn’t match the signature that they had on file, that would be discarded, if it was counted, that would be criminal fraud. 14 months ago in the state of Pennsylvania, if you sent in a ballot beyond election day, it wouldn’t be counted, if it was, that would be fraud. If you sent in a ballot without a postal date stamped on it, it wouldn’t be counted, and if it was, that would be fraud. Or, if you sent in a ballot where they couldn’t tell what the date was, if there was a smudge on the ink, it wouldn’t be counted, and if it was counted, that would be fraud. All of those ballots today, count. They were all counted in Pennsylvania, because of unconstitutional and illegal changes that were made by officials, quote, unquote, “officially,” by individuals in Pennsylvania.

