December 8, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Electric vehicle start-up Tesla has been ordered to stop felling trees at its site in Gruenheide, Germany by a local court after environmentalists said the carmaker was moving too quickly, newspaper Tagesspiegel said on Tuesday.

An administrative court in Frankfurt an der Oder issued a temporary ban on further forest clearance activities, Tagesspiegel said, citing a copy of the court document.

Tesla declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Frankfurt court was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editig by Thomas Seythal)

