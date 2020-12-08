https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/12/08/texas-attorney-general-tries-to-drag-a-kicking-and-screaming-supreme-court-into-president-trumps-reelection-fight-n290949
About The Author
Related Posts
Prominent China Virus Task Force Member Gets All Stompy-Foot Over the Under Classes Not Doing What They are Told
December 6, 2020
Maricopa County Chair Describes Trump Votes Defaulting to Biden on Dominion System, Complete Breakdown of Signature Verification,
December 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy