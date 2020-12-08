https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/texas-files-lawsuit-supreme-court-challenging-election-procedures-georgia-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin/

The state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures. Texas argues these lawless states violated the US Constitution by because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions, but not through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.

The lawsuit reads:

As set forth in the accompanying brief andcomplaint, the 2020 election suffered from significantand unconstitutional irregularities in the DefendantStates: • Non-legislative actors’ purported amendments to States’ duly enacted election laws , in violation of the Electors Clause’s vesting State legislatures with plenary authority regarding theappointment of presidential electors TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Michigan Attorney Gives Behind the Scenes Update on the IT Inspection of the Antrim County Dominion Machines • Intrastate differences in the treatment of voters,with more favorable allotted to voters – whetherlawful or unlawful – in areas administered bylocal government under Democrat control andwith populations with higher ratios of Democratvoters than other areas of Defendant States. • The appearance of voting irregularities in theDefendant States that would be consistent withthe unconstitutional relaxation of ballot-integrity protections in those States’ election laws.

🚨🚨🚨HUGE: Texas sues four states directly in the Supreme Court over election integrity!!https://t.co/IQI0G0G0vr — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 8, 2020

