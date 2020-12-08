https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd075f0fcf548787c00b5e1
The former president of the nation’s largest teachers union has received endorsements from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and dozens of national Hispanic organizations as she pursues the top job at…
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday made his case for retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, urging Congress to waive a legal prohibition against a recently serving military offic…
Top lawyers from the Amistad Project confirmed in a white paper that Electoral College deadlines touted by the media are simply arbitrary….
On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) | Clips…
There is no power on Earth capable of defeating America. America can only be defeated from within. | Politics…