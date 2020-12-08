https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/things-that-make-you-go-hmmm-governor-kemp/

Posted by Kane on December 8, 2020 9:27 pm

On July 12, 2019, Kemp met Houston Consul General Li Qiangmin at Chinese spy hub consulate in Houston. On July 29, 2019, Georgia signs contract for Dominion Voting Machines statewide.

Photos here…

Kemp loves China…

