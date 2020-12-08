On July 29, 2019, GA signs contract for Dominion Voting Machines statewide.

On July 12, 2019, GA Gov Kemp met Houston Consul General Li Qiangmin at rumored Chinese spy hub consulate in Houston.

On July 12, 2019, Kemp met Houston Consul General Li Qiangmin at Chinese spy hub consulate in Houston. On July 29, 2019, Georgia signs contract for Dominion Voting Machines statewide.

Photos here…

@CodeMonkeyZ

Here is the PDF link that shows a link within to that site for the Chinese Businesseshttps://t.co/fQYC8CQ77f

And this is the sites linkhttps://t.co/Y9uD1G6qs8 pic.twitter.com/81cWqnfI9S

— FLYNNL1VE5 (@Yeshuasaves5) December 8, 2020