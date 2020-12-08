https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/things-that-make-you-go-hmmm-governor-kemp/
On July 12, 2019, GA Gov Kemp met Houston Consul General Li Qiangmin at rumored Chinese spy hub consulate in Houston.
On July 29, 2019, GA signs contract for Dominion Voting Machines statewide.
Coincidence?
Sources:https://t.co/67RgR8Jtwrhttps://t.co/va3yeHDsNt pic.twitter.com/9FDz4dfvpW
— Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 8, 2020
Here is the PDF link that shows a link within to that site for the Chinese Businesseshttps://t.co/fQYC8CQ77f
And this is the sites linkhttps://t.co/Y9uD1G6qs8 pic.twitter.com/81cWqnfI9S
— FLYNNL1VE5 (@Yeshuasaves5) December 8, 2020
— american nationalist (@NationalistTV) December 6, 2020