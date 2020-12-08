https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/12/08/this-love-fest-between-governor-cuomo-and-dr-anthony-fauci-should-make-you-nauseous-n1198000

Recently, presumed President-elect Joe Biden named Dr. Anthony Fauci his chief medical advisor on the COVID-19 pandemic, an offer Fauci confessed to accepting right away—a nifty reward for being sufficiently anti-Trump and raising his public profile by posing on magazine covers. Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) has managed arguably one of the worst COVID-19 responses in the country, killing thousands of nursing home residents and using his office to cover it up.

In a recent joint appearance between these two that is just gag-worthy, Cuomo returned the favor Dr. Fauci gave him by praising New York’s disastrous COVID-19 response:

Gov. Cuomo to Dr. Fauci: “We’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino.” pic.twitter.com/0yx0mdwHJh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2020

Cuomo basically pledges allegiance to listen to what Dr. Fauci says about the vaccine as it is distributed. After saying he would not let it be distributed in New York under the Trump administration’s distribution plan. It is a wonder these people don’t get whiplash from their abrupt narrative changes:

Cuomo: I think your voice on saying that the vaccines are safe would be important. I said that as soon as the vaccine is deemed ready and safe, I’ll be the first one to take a vaccine. Maybe we enlist you. I’ll do it with you. We’ll do an ad telling New Yorkers it’s safe to take the vaccine. You know, put us together. We’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino. You can be which one ever, whichever you want. you can be the De Niro or Pacino. (Fauci laughs)

The only thing these two have in common with De Niro is a deep-seated hatred for President Trump. And Fauci is reportedly an inch taller than Pacino. The epidemiologist reportedly tops out at 5 feet 7 inches. Other than that, both came to national prominence during a tragedy in this country and turned in less-than-stellar performances.

Cuomo still oversees draconian lockdown restrictions that he can’t even explain and has specifically attacked the Orthodox Jewish community in New York City. Fauci has shown his political motives by essentially endorsing Joe Biden in a pre-election interview with The Washington Post. Now, after months of a national debate on school reopening, Fauci has finally admitted the data on children and COVID-19 show that kids rarely become seriously ill or pass on the virus. The data on this is months old and has been cited by other experts repeatedly and by President Trump, while Fauci stayed mum or even issued contrarian statements.

Yet here Fauci and Cuomo are, yucking it up like old pals, likely giddy with their new influence. It has been reported that Cuomo might be in line for a Biden administration position, in which the governor has said he is not interested. When you are essentially dictator of your own piece of the country, why would you be interested in something ellse? Even a former staff member said people are terrified of Cuomo.

Cuomo: I know you’re down in Washington, you’re doing great duty, but I know you miss New York. We wanna figure out what to send you from Christmas, for Christmas. What food do you miss the most that you can’t get down there? That you could get if you were back here in New York in Brooklyn?

So, Fauci will get a glossy ad campaign flashed all over New York State featuring himself and Cuomo, plus some goodies sent to D.C. The good doctor loves print media and seems to hanker for some Nathan’s hot dogs. And Cuomo gets to bask in the glow of a frighteningly popular figure in Fauci. Cuomo also received an Emmy for his use of the media during the pandemic and a disgusting book tour touting his own leadership ability during the pandemic. Now he is on Time’s list of nominees for Person of the Year.

These two are nearly perfect examples of our vainglorious political elites. A lifelong bureaucrat who probably couldn’t have made it in the private sector and a legacy politician trading on his father’s name. This clip is almost as embarrassing a the infamous Q-tip interview with Cuomo’s own brother on CNN. The shameless corporate media promotion of Cuomo indicates he is being eyed as someone with a future on the national stage. Let’s hope he is laughed off of it as quickly as America’s worst mayor, also from New York, Bill de Blasio, was laughed out of the Democrat primary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

