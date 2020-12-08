https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/end-case-trump-attorney-jordan-sekulow-mi-ga-pa-wi-required-respond-texas-case-thursday-good-news-video/

Earlier today the state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures.

Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.

Then later this evening Allen West announced that seven additional states had joined Texas in its lawsuit against unlawful election procedures.

Tonight on Stinchfield Trump Attorney Jordan Sekulow announced that Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are required to respond to this Texas lawsuit by Thursday.

Jordan Sekulow is a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Jordan Sekulow: I can already report now the Supreme Court has put on the docket the parties: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. When you look at the states that were named they have to now respond by Thursday at 3 PM to this bill of complaint. And they have to respond to very specific items. So the Supreme Court is not just considering what Texas filed today they are now going the next step which is we want a response from the states named… Again I think this is very clear. This is the case we’ve been talking about to reach SCOTUS. This is the outcome determinative case. 62 electoral college votes at stake enough to change the outcome of the election.

And then Jordan added this:

There are two reliefs sought. One is these legislatures that are all controlled by Republicans can seat new electors because the elections violated the elector’s clause due process and equal protection. And because of that they can seat new electors… And if it went to the House then Republicans control that 27 to 22 so it would be Republicans choosing the next president if it had to go the House of Representatives… This is the major challenge, the one we were waiting for. It has enough electoral votes at stake to change the outcome… The court is deciding that it wants more briefing and it is great news… This is the end all, be all case.

