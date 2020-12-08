http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/DJWJTCX3c94/todays-free-comic-relief-from-the-left.php

In the Annal of Ridiculous Headlines and Fake News, this one may be the all time winner:

Dan Rather Creates Graphic Novel To Unite Us In March 2019, First Second Books launched a new line of political graphic novels, World Citizen Comics, to bring in names such as Dan Rather, Seth Abramson, Jennifer L. Pozner, and more. Legendary news anchor Dan Rather provides a voice of reason and explores what it means to be a true patriot. Brought to life in stunning color by artist Tim Foley, What Unites Us takes apart the building blocks of this country, from the freedoms that define us, to the values that have transformed us, to the institutions that sustain us. Rather’s vast experience and his unique perspective shed light on who we were and who we are today, allowing us to see a possible future, where we are one country – united.

Now, if you’ve stopped laughing, get ready to giggle more, because the Biden Administration-in-Waiting seems to take this idea seriously:

Biden Administration Will Create Position to Reach Conservatives The Biden administration plans to create a position to find common ground with conservatives, said Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement for the president-elect. “Right now I’m trying to set up the office and I’m actually looking at establishing a position that reaches out to conservatives — because it’s about moving forward. We cannot stay where we are,” Richmond said during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council on Monday night.

I’m guessing this “position” will actually be the camp guard for the “Truth and Reconciliation” camps the left wants to set up. Just think of it as having a Max Boot-heel in the face for the next four years. Cue Admiral Ackbar: “It’s a trap!”

This New Republic headline is funny just because it is:

Meanwhile, Georgia State University offers the following pronoun choices (and this is not a parody):

Finally, some useful news:

Why Movie Car Chases Always Crash Through Fruit Stands Of all the car-chase clichés, none is more durable than the exploding fruit-stand scene. You know the one: Our sideburned hero is powersliding his ’71 Coronet through the old city of Marrakesh in pursuit of some baddies in a Hilux, when BLAMMO—he turns a corner and runs sideways through a vendor’s cart, turning pomegranates into compost. . . the exploding fruit cart is celluloid gold: Its contents are cheap, it makes a big mess, and it doesn’t bitch about reshoots.

