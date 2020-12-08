https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/todays-safe-harbor-deadline-applies-states-settled-legal-disputes-however-six-familiar-states-limbo-due-colossal-fraud-related-court-cases/

Today is what is known as ‘Safe Harbor’ Day. Any states which have settled legal disputes and have certified results are presumably free from further legal challenges. Unfortunately, there was colossal fraud and as a result numerous cases are still in the courts.





An individual on FOX News says about today:

Federal law (3 U.S. Code § 5) frees a state from further challenge if it settles legal disputes and certifies its results at least six days before the Electoral College meeting, which occurs this year on Dec. 14.

Many people argue that in the states where Republicans were illegally and forcefully prevented from reviewing the election, the results should be made void. Others believe that the results in states which did not have a winner declared on election day should be made void as well since the Constitution demands the election takes place on Election Day and not days and weeks after Election Day. There is actually a legal argument submitted to the Supreme Court making this case.

In addition to the overarching arguments concerning the 2020 election, here is what we currently know – a number of states have been called but there are at least six states still in question (none of which declared a winner on election night).

Pennsylvania – perhaps no state in US history was involved in more fraud during an election than Pennsylvania this year. President Trump was up by 700,000 votes on election night but then ballots started appearing out of nowhere to give Biden the lead. We now know that truckloads of ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania in the days surrounding the election.

Despite unbelievable corruption and fraud, the Democrats who run the state claim Biden is the winner. Rudy Giuliani visited Pennsylvania and went through the plethora of fraud involved in the 2020 election (and this was before the truckloads of ballots entering the state from New York were reported). There is no way an honest person would claim that the current results there are legit after watching that hearing. Giuliani has a case moving forward through the courts which will invalidate hundreds of thousands of votes in the state which showed up after the election and were counted illegally.

Another similar case is in the court now. Justice Alito has asked the Pennsylvania government to respond to the case by 9am today. Once the fraud and corruption in this year’s race are addressed, it is likely Trump will win Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin – this state as well now shows Biden in the lead but early in the morning after the election more than 100,000 votes magically appeared. The Trump team has now filed a court case in Wisconsin claiming thousands of votes were counted there which were illegitimate that went for Biden. This court case is ongoing as well. The current lead for Biden is only 20,000. The results of a just court case will likely end with this state landing in the Trump column. The Trump team feels very good about its chances here.

Michigan – this state is also full of fraud. Democrat leaders here did all they could to steal the election for Biden. Like Wisconsin, there were over 100,000 votes dumped in Detroit on election night and the lead here was stolen from Trump as a result. Sidney Powell filed a complaint against the corrupt actions that took place in the state. An Obama judge dismissed her case yesterday and Powell is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court. Once the illegal votes are eliminated President Trump will win this state as well.

Georgia – this state too has much fraud. The President was winning this state on election night by 100,000 votes. But then the counting in Atlanta abruptly stopped, a water main break was reported, and then ballots were pulled out from under the table and counted with no Republicans in site. There is no support for the water main break happening. After the election, a program was put in place to basically harvest a number of ballots to give Biden the lead which currently stands at around 13,000. Sidney Powell’s case was dismissed yesterday by a judge who appeared to make up his mind before hearing the case. Powell is likely to appeal this case to the Supreme Court. When brought in front of a just court Trump will win this state. In addition, thousands of ballots have been identified that when addressed would put this state in the Trump column but with corrupt Republicans and Democrats running the state, these fraudulent votes may never be addressed.

Nevada – there is much fraud here as well. Signatures were not verified on hundreds of thousands of votes. It is likely that President Trump will win this state if any of the ineligible votes are eliminated here as well. A case was dismissed last week by an Obama judge and this will likely be appealed as well. Biden currently leads by 34,000.

Arizona – for weeks no one knew what the hell was going on in Arizona. Then last week while Giuliani was presenting various cases of massive fraud, the Republican Governor signed off on the state’s results for Biden. A small sample of votes showed 3% of votes were fraudulently recorded for Biden. Currently Biden shows ahead with the the fraud and corruption by 11,000 votes. We’ll likely know more what’s going on here by the end of the day.

(Trump Broadcast Network and Newsmax offer more on the various suits and audits around the country.)

When accounting for the above states with cases in the courts, President Trump is leading Joe Biden with 232 electoral college votes to 227 for Biden. The President has 13 different roads to win the election:

Biden only has 10 avenues to win the election:

There are actually 3 ways that the election could end up in a tie:

Currently State legislatures appear afraid to step in and call out the fraud in this year’s election and address it. These mostly Republican-led legislatures are apparently fine with massive fraud stealing our election. The Democrats are silent as they all know that if anyone raises their hand and says they oppose the fraud in this year’s election results, they will be ostracized from politics. Republicans are much the same.

Big Media will not report on the fraud and Big Tech censors any mention of it, even coming from the President. No doubt China and other foreigners are behind the steal. They hate Trump because he is for the American people.

One big question remains – What are Big Media, Big Tech, the Democrats and Trump haters going to do and say when ethical courts step in and negate the fraudulent results in the 2020 election?

If Americans and President Trump obtain fair verdicts in court decisions, President Trump will be declared the winner of the 2020 election. This election is not over, it is still in the courts’ hands. Today we will know more about where we are at.



