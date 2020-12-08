https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529256-toomey-completely-unacceptable-for-trump-to-pressure-lawmakers-to-overturn

Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) said President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE’s reported attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania were “completely unacceptable.”

“It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” Toomey told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Toomey added that he spoke on the phone with President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE last week, saying “we had a very pleasant conversation” regarding potential areas of cooperation.

The Pennsylvania Republican, who has said he will not seek a third term in 2022, is one of under 30 GOP members in Congress who have gone on record to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump called Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R) and pressured him to appoint pro-Trump presidential electors.

Cutler’s office has said that he told Trump lawmakers do not have the power to override the results of the vote. However, the Speaker previously joined several other Republican lawmakers in asking Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to raise objections to the results after the Electoral College votes.

Although Toomey pushed back on Trump’s attempts to overturn the election, he also suggested Democrats’ allegations against the president, including his impeachment in 2019, had undermined faith in U.S. elections.

“A lot of Republicans across the commonwealth and across the country are sympathetic to some of the allegations being made by the president because they’ve witnessed the way he’s been treated for the last four years by the left and the press,” he said. “The accumulation of these outrageous attacks leads people to wonder, ‘Well, what wouldn’t they do?’ ”

Trump has repeatedly made evidence-free claims of election fraud before this year’s presidential contest, including in the 2016 GOP Iowa caucuses, that year’s presidential election and the 2017 Alabama special Senate election to replace then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFocus on cabinet nominees’ effectiveness and expertise, not just ideology Time to bring federal employees home for every holiday Alabama zeroes in on Richard Shelby’s future MORE.

