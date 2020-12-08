https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/12/08/trey-gowdy-wrecks-pelosi-in-9-words-over-covid-19-relief-what-she-just-said-makes-me-madder-than-hell-2/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Trey Gowdy criticized Nancy Pelosi for her support of the COVID-19 relief bill, according to The Daily Caller.

Pelosi agreed to a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package.

“That is a total game-charger: a new president and a vaccine. It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s OK now, because we have a new president.”

“It’s okay now because there is a new president?”

Gowdy said, “That’s one of the dumbest and also most despicable things I have ever heard an alleged leader say, that because Joe Biden won it’s okay to do it but if Donald Trump had won.”

“What’s missing is if Paul Ryan or John Boehner had said or done what she just said there would be media outcry. What other entity has commented on what the Speaker of the House just said? Because Biden won, we will do it. But while it was Trump, we weren’t going to give him a victory. It really is so outrageous. It’s hard to get me upset, but what she just said makes me madder than hell.”