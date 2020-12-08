https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/12/trial-participants-of-pfizers-covid-vaccine-warn-of-intense-symptoms-after-second-shot-fda-assures-totally-safe/

(CNBC) – The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is both safe and effective, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a report released Tuesday morning, the FDA indicated that it could greenlight the country’s first Covid-19 inoculation within days.

If Pfizer’s shot is granted an emergency use authorization, or EUA, the immunizations — which are administered in two doses about three weeks apart — could start as soon as next week. Many people are now wondering whether this will be just like getting the flu vaccine.

The short answer is: No, not really. One Pfizer trial participant told CNBC that after the second shot, he woke up with chills, shaking so hard he cracked a tooth. “It hurt to even just lay in my bedsheet,” he said. Others experienced headaches and fatigue. The FDA said that while side effects of the Pfizer vaccine are common, there are “no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude the issuance of an EUA.”

The Pfizer vaccine is one of four U.S.-backed candidates in phase three trials. Next up is one from U.S. biotech firm Moderna, which has also submitted its EUA application. Both companies have said that taking their vaccines could result in side effects similar to mild Covid symptoms. Think muscle pain, chills, and a headache. READ MORE

