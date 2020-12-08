https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-attorney-jenna-ellis-supreme-court-denied-emergency-injunctive-relief-pennsylvania-case-still-pending-scotus/

Texas on Tuesday filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging election procedures in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin over potential voter fraud.

Then later this afternoon the Supreme Court denied the Pennsylvania injunction case before the court.

This was the Sean Parnell and Mike Kelly case. Expert says SCOTUS rejected the PA case without any explanation because the same stuff is covered in the Texas case which is a bigger case that includes GA, MI, and WI.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Denies Latest Election Challenge Out of Pennsylvania

Following the ruling Senator Doug Matriano vowed to continue the fight against the fraudulent Pennsylvania election.

Let me be clear: I will not rest until Pennsylvanians feel their voices were heard in the #2020Election. — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) December 7, 2020

And on Tuesday night Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis tweeted out that the injunction was dismissed but the case is still active.

The case was NOT thrown out of court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

