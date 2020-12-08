https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-big-things-to-happen-in-coming-days_3609442.html
President Donald Trump says there’s clear evidence of potential voter fraud, and that more significant things will happen soon. “It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s like a third world country, these ballots pouring in from everywhere using machinery that nobody knows. And now we find out what we can do about it. But you’ll see a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days,” said Trump The president did not specify. Electors from each American state will meet on Dec. 14 to formally vote for the next president. From NTD News