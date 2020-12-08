https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-pennsylvania-cutler-election/2020/12/08/id/1000578

President Donald Trump in two separate phone calls this past week asked the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for help overturning the state’s election results.

The Washington Post said House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s office confirmed the calls from the president. Trump has previously met with Michigan Republican lawmakers to discuss the results and has pushed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for help.

“The president said, ‘I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law,’” said Cutler spokesman Michael Straub, describing the two conversations with Trump. “‘What can we do to fix it?’”

Cutler told Trump that the legislature had no authority to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors, Straub said.

The Post noted that Straub had been one of about 60 Republican state lawmakers who urged Pennsylvania’s congressional representatives to object to the state’s electoral slate. The state lawmakers made their comments in a letter late last week.

The White House declined comment on the calls to Cutler.

The Post said the president’s calls came after the Trump legal team had lost legal challenges in the courts.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed suit against Pennsylvania, Georgia Michigan and Wisconsin, claiming the states unlawfully enacted last-minute changes, as a result of the pandemic, which skewed the results of the election.

