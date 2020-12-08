https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/529372-trump-jr-cuts-ad-for-loeffler-perdue-in-georgia

Donald Trump Jr. is featured in a new ad urging Georgians to get out and vote for Sens. David PerdueDavid PerduePatton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman among comedians ‘Riffing for the Georgia Runoffs’ McEnany says Georgia’s GOP governor ‘is Stacey Abrams’ in latest attack on Kemp Georgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game South Dakota governor travels out of state amid state’s spike in case US election spending exceeds GDP of numerous countries MORE (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

The super PAC Save the U.S. Senate, which was founded last month by advisers to Trump Jr., is putting $500,000 behind the ad, which will run beginning Thursday on cable news and digital platforms.

The 30-second ad opens with footage of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer calls on Biden to bypass Congress and forgive K in student loans per person Controversial doctor who questioned coronavirus vaccine to testify at Senate hearing Civil war between MAGA, GOP establishment could hand Dems total control MORE (D-N.Y.) saying, “Now we take Georgia. Then we change America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There it is,” Trump Jr. says. “The radical left wants to tear down everything we’ve accomplished: defunding the police, eliminating private health insurance and dismantling the Supreme Court. On Jan. 5, the U.S. Senate is on the line, and my father’s accomplishments are on your ballot. Don’t let them take Georgia.”

Loeffler will face off against Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock, while Perdue will go up against Democrat Jon Ossoff. If Democrats win both races, each party will have 50 seats in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game On The Money: House to vote Wednesday on a weeklong stopgap to avoid government shutdown | US economy limps into 2021 | Top White House trade adviser violated Hatch Act Trump, Harris most tweeted-about man and woman of 2020 MORE representing the tiebreaker.

Polls show a tight race in both contests after the presidential race in Georgia was decided by fewer than 11,000 votes. President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE narrowly defeated President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE in the state, becoming the first Democratic candidate since 1992 to win there.

Trump has contested the results, accusing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Georgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game The Memo: Trump’s election push causing long-term damage, experts say MORE of not doing enough to root out voter fraud.

Save the U.S. Senate PAC, which was launched by Andy Surabian and Taylor Budowich, has spent nearly $1 million on the Georgia Senate races so far, launching last month with a six-figure radio ad buy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

