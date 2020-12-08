https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529377-trump-taps-conway-chao-to-government-posts-in-waning-days-of

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE on Tuesday tapped former aide Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTop White House trade adviser violated Hatch Act, watchdog finds Survey of congressional Republicans finds little acknowledgement of Biden’s win: report Kellyanne Conway acknowledges Biden as apparent winner MORE and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine Lan ChaoTransportation Dept: Preparations in place for ‘immediate mass shipment’ of COVID-19 vaccines Women set to take key roles in Biden administration New administration, House turnover raise prospects for more diversity on K Street MORE to government jobs in the final days of his administration.

The White House said in a press release that Conway will be appointed to the board of visitors of the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Chao, who is also married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Georgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game Overnight Health Care: Biden unveils health team with Becerra, Murthy, Walensky in top roles | Trump officials deny turning down additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: Christmas could be worse than Thanksgiving for coronavirus spread MORE (R-Ky.), will be a member of the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Lynn Friess, the spouse of major Republican donor Foster Friess, will also be a member of the board of trustees at the Kennedy Center, and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, is being appointed to the Library of Congress trust fund board.

The appointments were announced in a press release that included 26 appointments to government postings at places such as the National Cancer Advisory Board and Puerto Rico’s Financial Oversight and Management Board, among others.

The Tuesday announcement marked the second time in as many weeks that the White House announced government jobs for allies. The White House also released a number of other appointments last week that included the appointment of Pamella DeVos, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosTop White House trade adviser violated Hatch Act, watchdog finds Federal student loan payment suspension extended another month DeVos knocks free college push as ‘socialist takeover of higher education’ MORE’s sister-in-law, to the Kennedy Center board of trustees.

Conway is the most prominent figure on either list. She was Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and later served as a counselor to the president from the start of Trump’s administration until her August resignation.

