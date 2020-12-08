https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-exposes-how-media-democrats-have-been-working-on-behalf-of-china

Tucker Carlson exposed how how China influences the United States through its extensive connections with Wall Street.

Carlson shows a video of a Chinese academic named Jidong Chen, who works with the Chinese government. “The Trump administration is in a trade war with us,” the academic explains in Mandarin. “So why can’t we fix the Trump administration?”

Chen mentions that prior to the Trump administration, the US and China were able to work out many issues between the two countries, saying that China was able to work out these issues because they “have people at the top.”

“At the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence, we have our old friends,” Chen continues. He tells a story about the Chinese government’s access to friends on Wall Street, but that the Trump administration’s disparagement of Wall Street meant that the President’s administration is difficult to influence. These influencers on Wall Street supposedly tried to help China in the ongoing trade war between the two nations, but was largely unsuccessful.

Chen went on to claim that now that Joe Biden has been elected president, “the traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment” is now back in power in Washington DC, and that they are very close to Wall Street. Chen references Hunter Biden, who’s business dealings in China have been subject to scrutiny following the release of emails from his laptop.

Carlson asserts that the Biden family is compromised by the Chinese government, and plays a clip from a recent interview he had with Tony Bobulinski, an old business partner of Hunter Biden, who suggested the same given his knowledge of such business dealings.



