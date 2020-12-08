https://www.oann.com/uber-to-sell-air-taxi-business-to-joby-aviation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uber-to-sell-air-taxi-business-to-joby-aviation
December 8, 2020
(Reuters) – Joby Aviation, an electric passenger aircraft developer, said on Tuesday it would buy Uber Technologies Inc’s air taxi unit.
Joby did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Uber has also agreed to invest a further $75 million in Joby, bringing its total investment to $125 million, the aerospace firm said.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
The post Uber to sell air taxi business to Joby Aviation first appeared on One America News Network.