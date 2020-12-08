https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/unhinged-teacher-screamed-cursed-lockdown-protesters-placed-leave-oregon-school-district/

The superintendent for the Jefferson County School District in Oregon said Monday the district has placed a first-year teacher on paid leave while it investigates an incident caught on a viral video that shows her screaming and cursing at anti-coronavirus lockdown protesters in Bend, Oregon on Sunday. The video has over 3.4 million views as of Tuesday morning.

The woman was driving a car that was stopped to make a left turn at the intersection where the protesters were gathered on corner sidewalks. The woman, who is white and appears to be in her 20s, leaned out the open driver side window, screaming and waving her arms while at one point flipping the double bird at the protesters:

"Bitch! Kill yourself! I'm a f***ing, I'm a f***ing teacher! I work at school! F***! F*** you! F*** you! I am a teacher! I teach students! My student's families are dying! ???? f***ing ????! Hi, Hi, Hi, Hi! (more unintelligible screaming.)" End. Transcribed by TGP.

Bend Oregon peaceful rally to keep businesses open. This crazy lady is a teacher there. She needs to be fired. Should not allow any kids to be taught by this filthy mouth crazy lady. pic.twitter.com/DL0MucOi9N — 🇺🇸🦅M💥A💥G💥A🦅🇺🇲 (@BlessUSA45) December 7, 2020

Excerpt from KTVZ News Channel 21 report:

A first-year teacher with Jefferson County School District 509-J has been placed on leave pending an investigation after being identified as the woman in a video that went viral of a shouting encounter with a Bend group protesting the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. “We are aware of the incident and are investigating,” Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Ken Parshall told NewsChannel 21 Monday. Parshall declined to identify the teacher or which school or grades she has taught in, citing the confidentiality of personnel matters and the process that will take place…

