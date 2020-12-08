https://www.dailywire.com/news/university-requiring-professors-to-include-syllabus-statement-committing-to-inclusive-classroom-that-avoids-anything-that-is-troubling-or-causes-offense

The latest example of “woke culture” sold as “diversity” comes from the University of Maryland School of Public Policy, which recently sent an email to faculty members requiring them to add a statement to their syllabus promising to commit to diversity while avoiding anything that is “troubling or causes offense” to students.

UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh received the e-mail to faculty from a reliable source and posted it on Reason. The email explains that the university’s diversity committee had come up with the syllabus statement and asked faculty to review the final draft and provide comments or feedback (the deadline for such was last week). The lengthy and contradictory statement reads (emphasis original):

Diversity Inclusion and Belonging in the School of Public Policy Commitment to an Inclusive Classroom It is my intent, as well as the stated policy of the School, that students from all backgrounds and perspectives will be well-served by this course. The diversity the students bring to this class will be seen and treated as a resource, strength and benefit. Materials, discussions, and activities will respect all forms of diversity. All students are expected to promote this aim through their words, actions, and suggestions. If something is said or done in this course, either by myself, students, or guests, that is troubling or causes offense, please let me know right away. The impact of what happens in this course is important and deserving of attention. If you ever do not feel comfortable discussing the issue directly with me, I encourage you to bring the issue to an advisor, administrator or the School of Public Policy Equity Officer. Pronouns and Self Identification We invite you, if you wish, to tell us how you want to be referred to, both in terms of your name and your pronouns (she/her, he/him, they/them, etc.). The pronouns someone indicates are not necessarily indicative of their gender identity. Visit trans.umd.edu to learn more. Land Acknowledgement We acknowledge that we are gathered on the stolen land of the Piscataway Conoy people and were founded upon the erasures and exploitation of many non-European peoples. You can find more information about the Piscataway Conoy Tribe at http://www.piscatawayconoytribe.com. For more information about the University of Maryland’s project for a richer understanding of generations of racialized trauma rooted in the institution visit https://go.umd.edu/SNW. Suggested placements: We suggest this statement should be placed just prior to or after the learning outcomes in the syllabus as well as prominent within your ELMS site. Faculty should vocally review these statements within class as well. The commitment to “respect all forms of diversity” is immediately negated by telling students to complain when they hear or see something they don’t like.

As Volokh noted, academic freedom is “conspicuously omitted.”

“What if a faculty member doesn’t endorse the land acknowledgment statement, perhaps because he takes the view that conquest of land and the displacement of peoples is the norm in human history (might the Piscataway Conoy have ‘stolen’ land from others who lived there before?), and not something that he thinks merits particular condemnation or explicit attention? Or what if he’s skeptical of claims of ‘generations of racialized trauma rooted in the institution’? The school may have its own view of the matter, but one principle of academic freedom is that faculty need not endorse all the views that the school endorses, and cannot be compelled to publicly make such an endorsement,” Volokh wrote.

Volokh further questions how professors would be able to have open and honest discussions about particular subjects, such as ethics or politics, without anyone in the class saying something that might cause offense to another.

Of particular concern is how colleges and universities already treat right-leaning students. The syllabus statement ostensibly covers viewpoint diversity, but in practice, that is rarely upheld.

