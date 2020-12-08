https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-rudy-giuliani-feeling-not-fever-covid-hospitalization-video/

President Trump on Sunday announced that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the China Coronavirus.

Giuliani is a hero and has been relentlessly working to expose the election fraud that took place in November.

Trump tweeted: “Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Michigan Attorney Gives Behind the Scenes Update on the IT Inspection of the Antrim County Dominion Machines

According to the New York Post, Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized on Sunday because he was feeling run down.

On Tuesday morning Newsmax host Rob Schmitt announced that Rudy Giuliani is feeling well and does not have a fever. What great news!

Via Newsmax:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

