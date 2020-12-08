https://hannity.com/media-room/v-day-uk-administers-first-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-to-90-year-old-grandmother/
V-DAY: UK Administers First Dose of CoVID-19 Vaccine to 90-Year-Old Grandmother
A 90-year-old grandmother in the United Kingdom became the first person to receive an official dose of the CoVID-19 vaccine Tuesday; marking a historic day in the global fight against the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 1.
The post V-DAY: UK Administers First Dose of CoVID-19 Vaccine to 90-Year-Old Grandmother appeared first on Sean Hannity.