According to a report from syndicated radio host John Fredericks, Georgia lawmakers will not fight back against the vote steal because they are too scared of reprisal from ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter terrorists.

He relayed information from a conversation that one of his listeners had with state representative Colton Moore, a 27-year-old Republican lawmaker from Trenton. Moore reportedly told the listener there is no chance for a special session to be called because of the extreme cowardice of his fellow legislators.

“From our caller, Colton Moore said they’re never going to get there. He said the problem is, ‘I’m talking to some of these veteran legislators, and they’re afraid to put their name on this petition because they don’t want to be doxed, they don’t want their families to be harassed, they don’t want anybody going to their house keying their car. They don’t want any of that happening,’” Fredericks said.

“They also said, ‘look, if we have a special session and we revoke the electors for Biden, ANTIFA Is going to come, BLM is going to come, and Atlanta is going to burn down, and they’re going to blame us, so we just don’t want to deal with this, we just need to go forward as it is, elect these two senators and everything will be fine,’” he added.

NEW – #Georgia Republican State veteran legislatures are afraid if they call a special session BLM and Antifa will burn down Atlanta and blame them for it.pic.twitter.com/EbDsXtuSNY — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 8, 2020

The Georgia Republican Party is undergoing a free-fall collapse at the worst possible time, with Republican leadership in the state effectively enforcing the vote steal for the Democrats.

Big League Politics reported on how a prominent Georgia election official, who has made frequent media appearances claiming everything is fine, has been a hardcore Never Trumper for years:

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling has become the Baghdad Bob of the vote steal catastrophe, frequently being trotted out by the fake news media as if he is a sane “Republican” voice attesting that the ballot-counting process was on the level throughout his state. However, Sterling’s social media posts show that he has been a hardcore Never Trumper for years, gearing his “Republican” activism around stopping Trump’s presidency by any means necessary. “Tomorrow is an important day here in Georgia. I remind you again, regardless of whoever your candidate is, to stop Trump, you need to vote for Marco Rubio. He is the closest to Trump in the polls here. This must be about stopping Trump,” Sterling wrote in a Feb. 2016 Facebook post. Even after it became obvious that President Trump would be the GOP presidential contender to face off against the Democrat opponent in 2016, Sterling remained a Never Trumper at war with his own political party who wanted Trump to be robbed of his rightful nomination. Sterling wrote in an Apr. 2016 Facebook post: “Right now, Trump is losing women to Hillary by 23 points. There is no way that deficit can be fixed. Trump can not win, therefore he should not be the GOP nominee. #NeverTrump.”

Georgia Republicans better get serious about overturning the vote steal that took place under their watch, or left-wing ANTIFA and BLM terrorists will be the least of their concerns.

