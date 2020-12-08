https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-trumps-done-more-for-religious-freedom-than-any-other-administration-says-kelly-shackelford_3610591.html

From the Soviet Union to Communist China, one of the first things many authoritarian regimes do is extinguish religious freedom.

There is a deeper reason for this, says Kelly Shackelford. And that’s why increasing government restrictions on religion in America are troubling indicators for the future, he argues.

Shackelford is the President and Chief Counsel of First Liberty Institute, America’s largest legal firm focused exclusively on safeguarding religious freedom.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

American Thought Leaders is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube, Facebook, and The Epoch Times website. It airs on Verizon Fios TV and Frontier Fios on NTD America (Channel 158).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

