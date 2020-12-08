https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/wornock-connected-voter-registration-project-received-482000-federal-ppp?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The voter-registration group that Raphael Warnock once ran accepted $482,000 in coronavirus bailout money, though the Georgia Democratic Senate candidate continually accuses his GOP rival of “playing political games” with virus relief money.

The New Georgia Project, a voter-registration nonprofit founded by Democratic politician Stacey Abrams and led by Warnock until earlier this year, received the money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to data reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

Warnock’s campaign and the New Georgia Project did not respond to requests for comment, the news outlet says.

The loan program was created to help small businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Warnock is in a close race against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler for one of the two Senate seats in Georgia. The races have gone to a Jan. 5 runoff after none of the candidates in the November election won 50% of the vote. The outcomes of the races will decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber.

Wornock has tried to attack Loeffler over the distribution of the PPP loans.

“Georgians are wondering when are they going to get some COVID-19 relief,” Warnock said during a Sunday debate. “They’re wondering who is going to put small businesses in front of the large corporate giants.”

