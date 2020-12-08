https://nationalfile.com/video-warnock-refuses-to-renounce-marxism-in-debate-against-loeffler/

Standing before a COVID safe crowd and the country, courtesy of CNN, two of the opposing candidates in the Georgia US Senate run-off election squared off Sunday night and the biggest takeaway was that the Democrat vying for the seat did everything he could to avoid renouncing Marxism.

Democrat US Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, who has gotten an incredible pass on the issue of his religion so far in the contest, squared off with incumbent US Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), in a debate forum ahead of one of the all-important January 5, 2021 run-off elections.

During the debate, each candidate was permitted to ask one question of their opponent. While Warnock wasted his question on the question of the presidential election, Loeffler took aim at Warnock’s core ideology.

“In your writings and your teachings, you’ve repeatedly praised Marxism and the redistribution of income,” said Loeffler. “Can you here and now, for all Georgians, renounce socialism and Marxism?”

Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and a committed Black Liberation theologian who, to date, has not been asked about the troubling issue of his religious vigor and the idea of the separation of church and state, skirted the question with the smooth-talking acumen of a snake oil salesman.

“I believe in our free enterprise system,” Warnock responded. He then alluded to the achievements of his father, also a preacher, only to pivot away from the question without giving a coherent answer to attack Loeffler as a platinum-spooned socialite.

After one of the many pivots Warnock executed away from poignant questions to his talking point of Loeffler’s success, Loeffler cited the reality of her rise to the US Senate and success in the business world.

“I was born and raised on a farm,” Loeffler chided Warnock. “I grew up working in the fields. I waitressed my way through school, and I was the first in my family to graduate from college.”

Loeffler pointed our continuously during the debate that Warnock is a “radical liberal” who has staunchly supported Black Lives Matter, the expungement cash bail and the defunding of police.

Loeffler painted the race as the choice between the American dream and Socialism.

Loeffler and David Purdue (R-GA), are running against Progressive-Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. At stake is control of the US Senate and whether the United States will exist under one-party rule.

