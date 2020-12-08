https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/08/washington-post-spouts-false-iranian-talking-points-on-sanctions-allegedly-blocking-vaccine/

The Washington Post amplified Iranian rhetoric in an article published Monday accusing the Trump administration’s most recent sanctions targeting Iranian banks of severely hindering the country’s attempts to secure access to a coronarvirus vaccine.

“U.S. sanctions could impede Iran’s access to coronavirus vaccines, experts say,” the headline reads.

The story then goes on to acknowledge that the statement implied by the headline is false, quoting a spokesperson for COVAX, a global vaccine initiative involving governments and health organizations, who confirmed “Iran has secured a license from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to exempt the Covax payment.”

“There is no legal barrier to Iran procuring vaccines through the COVAX Facility,” the person said in an email to WaPo.

Even though multiple sources, including the U.S. government, have clear that medical supplies are not included in the U.S. sanctions against Iranian’s nuclear actions, the Post instead echoed complaints sounded by the Iranian regime, condemning the limitations as preventing access to COVID vaccine.

“Our country’s prepayment to participate in Covax is underway, but due to the cowardly sanctions of the Americans and the problems in the transfer of currency, this has not happened yet,” Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari reportedly told state television last month, implying Iran’s initial COVAX payment to ensure participation had been held up.

A few reminders for WaPo: “Sanctions will have no impact in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine,” said Massoud Mardani, a member of Iran’s National Covid-19 Task Force. Persian source: https://t.co/mLeMhY2j5L cc: @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/SiokcX7uHO — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 8, 2020

Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Rep on Iran Facts:

-Medicine not sanctioned

-Regime itself prevents access

-Regime & IRGC-affiliated entities are hoarding drugs & other critical medical products that they can then sell at marked up prices for profitpic.twitter.com/IY2Y4rI52o — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 8, 2020

The Post’s article also amplified statements from “analysts,” some of whom are openly pro-Iranian, claiming sanctions have created obstacles that are obstructing humanitarian relief efforts. The story failed to mention Iran not only declined help from multiple nations during the peak of its COVID-19 crisis, but also has a history of hoarding and mismanaging medical supplies.

Iraqi military intelligence confiscated 19 containers of smuggled medicine from Iran.https://t.co/3yxqlayPQq pic.twitter.com/LtF6BjQ5Bc — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 8, 2020

The article also ignored the corrupt history of the Iranian regime when it comes to handling internal affairs, including losing billions of dollars dedicated to “importing medicines” and “essential goods” just last year.

Ordinary Iranians are suffering because of a highly corrupt regime. July 21, 2019—The chief of staff of Iran’s president said one billion euros ($1.12 billion) in hard currency allocated for importing medicines & essential goods simply “disappeared.”https://t.co/9MXzcTw0lv — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 8, 2020

In a Twitter thread breaking down the Washington Post’s misconstruing of the sanctions, Heshmat Alavi noted that some of the most prominent voices accusing U.S. sanctions of burdening the Iranian regime’s efforts to care for its people have “close ties” to the Biden administration.

BTW, here we see Mortazavi & @YasmineTaeb, the ladies leading this rally, both former members of Iran’s lobby group NIAC & thus linked to Iran’s regime. All of American should be informed that Iran’s lobbyists have established ties with U.S. figures.pic.twitter.com/L9Pr6spneQ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 8, 2020

Other groups such as the National Iranian American Council, who Alavi notes have connections with congresspeople, have a habit of regurgitating Iranian talking points against the U.S.

And it gets worse. NIAC has established ties with certain members of Congress.

All Americans should be informed about the meddling of #Iran’s regime inside the U.S. through NIAC. For those interested, this thread explains.https://t.co/ZkcOYIVbug — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 8, 2020

